The entertainment world is often on the radar of people and we see immediate reactions coming in if any celebrity goes off the track. One of those celebrities is Scarlett Johansson, who often receives heat from the audience due to her actions. One such instance is her wearing a dress designed by an ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein. Keep reading to know more!

Scarlett, popularly known for her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the MCU, is a controversy magnet. Her name often gets into negative lights. Famous for her blunt opinion, the actress has even apologized after her controversial rows in the past. One such controversy sparked off when she decided to associate herself indirectly with the Weinstein family.

For the unversed, back in 2017, several women came out with s*xual assault allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein. Apart from these, he also faced several r*pe accusations just after a few days. With such a shocking update coming in, celebs decided to cut all ties with the producer’s family. They decided not to wear Weinstein’s then-wife Georgina Chapman’s dress, under the label of Marchesa.

However, Scarlett Johansson left everyone shocked when she decided to wear a custom-made dress by Marchesa at 2018’s Met Gala. As expected, the actress, who is said to be an ardent supporter of the #MeToo movement, was slammed by people.

Scarlett Johansson did open up after all the criticism and was straightforward with her opinion. While talking to Entertainment Tonight, she said, “I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful, and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers.”

