South African and American actress Charlize Theron is among the world’s highest-paid stars. She also received various accolades, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for her film performances. She once accused how Harvey Weinstein used to spread rumours about them. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2017, at the height of the Me Too movement in Hollywood, Harvey was charged and arrested for assaulting and r-ping dozens of women and aspiring actresses over a period of 30 years. With each allegation, a new shocking revelation emerged from the Hollywood camp, involving many A-listers speaking out about their traumatic relationship with the producer.

A lawsuit was filed by five women against Harvey Weinstein of “civil racketeering”, with Get Over It actor Melissa Sagemiller alleging that Weinstein had attempted to coerce her into s*x by telling her that other successful actors had previously done the same in exchange for parts.

In the lawsuit, the women alleged that the disgraced producer claimed Renée Zellweger, Charlize Theron and other actresses gave s*xual favours in exchange for roles in his films. Both actresses then issued statements clarifying Weinstien’s claim and revealed his disturbing demeanour over the years.

Talking to New York Times, Charlize Theron said, “[Weinstein] did that to everybody. One of his lines was that Renée [Zellweger] and I slept with him to get jobs. There was no limit to him. Pitting women against each other? He was really, really good at that. There was a lot of, like, ‘Well, I’m talking to Gwyneth [Paltrow] for this movie…’ Even in the s*xual favours, he would still pit us against each other.”

Gwyneth Paltrow also said, “He’s not the first person to lie about sleeping with someone, but he used the lie as an assault weapon.” While Renée Zellweger’s representative issued a statement to People Magazine, “If Harvey said that, he’s full of s***”.

Charlize Theron worked with Harvey Weinstein on a number of movies in the late Nineties and early Noughties, including The Cider House Rules (1999), The Yards (2000) and Reindeer Games (2000).

