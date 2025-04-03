It was not a hidden fact that Karisma Kapoor was a rage during the 90s. The actress was known for experimenting with some versatile roles and channeling some bold avatars onscreen. She had created quite a sensation in her debut 1991 film Prem Qaidi wherein she also wore a swimsuit. However, there were rumors that her uncle Rishi Kapoor was upset with her due to the same.

According to a Reddit post, Karisma Kapoor addressed the issue in a throwback interview with Stardust. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress was informed about her uncle Rishi Kapoor thinking that it was unnecessary for her to wear a swimsuit in her debut movie itself. To this, Karisma had the most fiery reply wherein she recalled people remembering her performance in Prem Qaidi rather than her stint with the swimsuit.

Karisma Kapoor said, “When people saw Prem Qaidi’ and came out of the theatre, nobody remembered the swimming costume. Everyone was only talking of my performance in the film. To tell you the truth, what matters most to me is what my parents feel and think. If they didn’t have any objections, why should anyone else have? What did people want me to do? Wear a saree and jump into the pool? How stupid. And anyway, what’s wrong in wearing a swimsuit? Don’t other normal teenagers wear it?”

In the same interview, Karisma Kapoor also spoke about her Prem Qaidi co-star Harish being upset with her because of the actress hogging all the credit for the film. On this, the Zubeidaa actress said, “The producer of Prem Qaidi, Mr. D. Rama Naidu, himself said that Karisma Kapoor was the hero and the heroine of Prem Qaidi. Is it my fault if he said that? Is it my fault that I got all the credit? Prem Qaidi is a result of a lot of hard team work. Why should Harish be upset? If I’ve been appreciated more, what can I do? Yes, I said Prem Qaidi was a hit because of me. But that was in a light moment. Also, everyone else in the industry was telling me that. So what’s wrong?

Well, trust Karisma Kapoor to be bold and gutsy ever since she forayed into Bollywood. The actress garnered a lot of praise for her confident performance in Prem Qaidi. For the unversed, she was last seen in the Netflix film, Murder Mubarak.

