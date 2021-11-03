We are now just 2 days away from Sooryavanshi hitting big screens! Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead, the film was put on hold due to COVID, and now, it’s all set to arrive stronger than ever. Just to take a glimpse about this cop drama’s craze, let’s take a look at how it’s faring in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Before we get started with results, let us inform you that Sooryavanshi has received a whopping 20,000+ votes in ‘How’s The Hype?’. Now, have a look at the results below:

Mera Yaaraa

Starting with this recently released romantic track, Mera Yaaraa has bagged a good response from the audience as 73% have voted in favour here.

Aila Re Aillaa

This party track is a treat for all as Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba shake a leg together. Around 84% of voters loved it.

Diwali release announcement (along with theatres reopening in Maharashtra)

Rohit Shetty along with exhibitors had a meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. After the meeting, CM announced the reopening of cinemas in the state. The news was broken by Shetty and Akshay Kumar themselves on social media. The film was also announced to arrive on Diwali. It fetched a positive response from 85% of people here.

April 2021 release announcement



Before Diwali, we saw the makers announce the release on 31st April 2021. Unfortunately, the second wave of COVID spoilt all the plans. Nevertheless, it had grabbed a positive response from 84% of our voters.

Poster (Akshay & Katrina Kaif hugging)

Much before COVID, the makers had unveiled a poster of the film that featured Akshay and Katrina hugging each other. It had an old release date of 24th March 2020. It was liked by 91% of voters.

Trailer

In 4:15 minutes long trailer, fans got everything they have been waiting for. From action to emotions, a perfect Rohit Shetty-style trailer was served. It managed a huge response with 90% of voters liking it.

Motion poster

Ahead of the trailer release, a motion poster was unveiled that had Akshay Kumar in the cop uniform along with a gun. It was liked by 91% of our voters.

Advertisement of theatres operating 24×7

In Mumbai, before COVID, a decision was taken by the government to run theatres 24×7 and the first film was supposed to be Sooryavanshi. The announcement was liked by 93% of people.

BTS video

The BTS video had glimpses of stunts, especially one with a helicopter. It was a perfect treat for fans and created a buzz of what to anticipate in the film. Around 95% of netizens loved it!

Still featuring ATS

This still had Anti Terrorism Squad- Akshay Kumar and his team on their way for a mission. 94% of voters liked it.

First posters

Two first look posters had Akshay with his charged-up look. Unlike, Rowdy Rathore, in which Akshay donned a moustache, these posters featured the actor in his usual clean-shaven look. It had Eid 2020 release written on it, which was changed later. 92% of our voters voted in favour of it.

On the whole, Sooryavanshi has received a thumbs up from 92% of our voters, which is really monstrous response! Despite all COVID restrictions and scare, the film is expected to take a thunderous start across the country. In a true sense, Aayi police!

Click here to see the results.

