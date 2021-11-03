Sooryavanshi is all set to release on 5th November and the stage is all set. The makers made sure of getting a solo release on Diwali, and now we all expect some box office fireworks. Backed by the star power of Akshay Kumar and a brand of Rohit Shetty, let’s see how the film is running in advance booking.

The biggest advantage of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama is the reopening of cinemas in Maharashtra. As both Shetty and Akshay enjoy a tremendous following in the state, the numbers would be really pleasant for the makers. And yes, the signs are visible even 2 days before the film’s release.

Here’s how Sooryavanshi is faring in advance booking (2 days before release):

Mumbai

All theatres are yet to open their advance bookings. What we see from the limited theatres is that Sooryavanshi is set for a fantastic start. Around 30-35% of shows are filling fast in the advance booking as of now.

Delhi-NCR

The Delhi-NCR region is surprisingly low considering it’s a stronghold of Akshay Kumar. Except for a couple of filling fast shows, the rest are available here.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is yet to open full-fledged for the film. As of now, just 9-10 theatres have started advance booking.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is showing the signs of picking up, and as of now, around 5-7% of shows are filling fast. Expect a huge boost by today’s evening or tomorrow.

Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, only one theatre has been opened for advance booking. All shows are filling fast there.

Chennai

In Chennai, the response is decent with around 8-10% of shows are filling fast.

Pune

In Pune, just 3-4 theatres have started their advance booking process. Nonetheless, the response for Sooryavanshi is good.

