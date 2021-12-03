Veteran actress Mamta Kulkarni is one of the leading actresses during the 90s. She is well known for films like Karan Arjun, Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum and Andolan to name a few. She is also known for making outrageous statements against actresses and one of them was against Ameesha Patel.

Advertisement

The veteran actress was one of the most controversial actresses of Bollywood. She never holds back making extremely scandalous statements and shocking everyone.

Advertisement

Tiff between Mamta Kulkarni and Ameesha Patel happened years ago in Mauritius. The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress met the veteran actress at a common friend’s ‘invitees only’ party. As per Masala magazine, the altercation between them happened over a silly reason: meat.

Citing sources, the report said that the Krantiveer actress was having an argument with a waiter over the poor quality of meat that was being served at the party. The waiter in his defence said that she was eating venison (deer meat) and not chicken (which is softer than the former when cooked). But Mamta was not having it and created a ruckus.

Ameesha Patel who witnessed this episode apparently passed a comment on Mamta’s lack of social etiquette. This didn’t go down well with Mamta Kulkarni’s friend who overheard her comment. Mamta then sneered at Ameesha, “You are here in Mauritius to shoot for hair oil, aren’t you? Well, for your information while you get paid a measly INR one lakh (Dhs 5770) I get INR15 lakh (Dhs86550) for the same. So you tell me who is a bigger star, you or me?”

The Gadar actress, however, took the high road and walked away instead of creating a scene. When a few reporters asked Ameesha about the controversy later, the actress said, “Oh no, you are talking of an incident that happened a long time ago. She (Mamta) is dying for some publicity, that’s all. Please don’t bring it up. It’s so dumb to bring up the issue now. Mamta is uselessly getting into a controversy where there is no need to rake up the issue.”

However, after a little prompting, Ameesha Patel opened up about the controversy. She said, “All of us were at a dinner party thrown by Mr. Bajaj (of the Bajaj Sevashram fame) and Mamta was complaining and harassing everybody about the food. Forget Mamta, even her secretary started abusing people there. I didn’t want them to scream so much because Mr. Bajaj was just sitting down at the table and I am sure he could hear everything that was being said. I told them, ‘Everyone is eating the same food.”

“Despite being in Mauritius, the hosts are trying to do their best to provide a great meal by Indian cooks they have flown over, so I don’t think you should complain. My words angered Mamta because she thought she was a big star. What followed next was Mamta trying to show off her star status and telling me, ‘Who do you think you are?'” Ameesha added.

Another source revealed that Ameesha Patel was angered by her comments and blurted out, “If you got a little educated, it would have helped you.” At this time Mamta’s secretary came into the picture and almost threatened Ameesha physically. However, she was saved by her mother who allegedly caught the secretary’s hand and yelled ‘Don’t you dare to touch my daughter.’

Must Read: Remember When Riteish Deshmukh Announced Ra.One 2 Without Shah Rukh Khan & SRK Replied, “Couldn’t Afford The Suit For Part 2”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube