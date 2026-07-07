Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 4 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha is enjoying a decent run at the worldwide box office. The testing times now begin as the spy-action thriller will have to beat the mid-week blues. But there’s good news: it has now overtaken The Kerala Story 2 in just 4 days. Scroll below for the global update!

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 4

According to the official update, Alpha has collected 63.09 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 4 days. This includes 38.5 crore net, which is about 45.43 crore gross from the domestic circuit, India. The remaining 17.66 crore gross comes from the overseas markets.

Considering the mixed word-of-mouth, Shiv Rawail’s directorial is witnessing a respectable overseas run. Of course, it is unmatchable with the other films in YRF’s spy universe. In the next two days, Sharvari co-starrer will have to battle Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4. Tough times ahead!

Beats The Kerala Story 2

A mini milestone has been unlocked at the worldwide box office. In four days, Alpha has already surpassed the global lifetime of The Kerala Story 2 (61.65 crore).

Its next target is cracking the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026 globally, which requires overtaking Mardaani 3 (77.12 crore). It needs 14.03 crore gross more in the kitty, which will take a few more days.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026 globally:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 173.78 crore Cocktail 2 – 163.09 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 87.46 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 77.81 crore Mardaani 3 – 77.12 crore

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 38.5 crore

India gross: 45.43 crore

Overseas gross: 17.66 crore

Worldwide gross: 63.09 crore

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.



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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 25: Drops Below 1 Crore, But Set To Overtake Pati Patni Aur Woh Do!

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