The Young & The Restless Daily Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Victor makes a decision about Nikki

Jack’s life remains in massive danger

Patty goes one step ahead of Diane

The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Phyllis helping Matt Clark start a new chapter. On the other hand, Audra stirred up trouble for Sienna as they clashed once again. And last but not least, things go from bad to worse for Diane and Jack as Patty’s plan works against them.

Y&R Spoilers (Tuesday, July 7, 2026): Episode #13413

Victor makes an unexpected decision

The last few days have been hard and heavy for Victor and the rest of the Newman family as they deal with Nikki’s surgery and its aftermath. And it seems Victor is already set to make unexpected decisions about Nikki’s medical care. Especially when it’s not clear when she will regain her sight.

Patty gets the upper hand

On the other hand, Patty Williams has gone above and beyond using her psychotic measures to keep Jack and Diane apart. After weeks of keeping Diane captive, she tried to force herself on Jack and into the Abbott family fold. When she realized that she could not attain Jack, she stabbed him.

Patty made it clear that if she could not get Jack, nobody would. She not only stabbed him but also attempted to frame Diane for it. And she was quite successful in putting the blame on her. How will Diane deal with this mess now that Patty has an upper hand, while Jack is quite critical?

Jack’s life hangs in the balance

Speaking of which, Jack is in a serious mess, and his life hangs in the balance. He was taken to the hospital, but the doctors made it clear that they cannot be sure if he will recover since he has lost a lot of blood. The Abbott family is there by his side through it all. But will Jack make it or not?

The Young & the Restless FAQs

Q: Who stabbed Jack?

A: Patty Williams stabbed Jack.

Q: Is Jack hospitalized?

A: Yes, Jack is hospitalized, but his recovery remains uncertain.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (Monday, July 6, 2026): Phyllis Helps Matt Start A New Chapter While Audra Stirs Trouble For Sienna

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