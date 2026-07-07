T-Series Sets Sights On The Tata Family’s Four-Generation Lineage ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Following the success of Made in India: A Titan Story, T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture are collaborating again for another web series. The two production houses have officially announced their next project, The Tatas, a multi-season drama series based on the legacy of the Tata family.

The upcoming project is adapted from Girish Kuber’s book The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation. The series is currently in development and is expected to explore the evolution of one of India’s most influential business families across multiple generations.

While Made in India: A Titan Story celebrated the birth of an iconic Indian brand, The Tatas will chronicle the family whose businesses, institutions, and enduring values helped shape the nation itself. The series will structurally chart the four distinct eras of the Tata lineage, tracing how each generation introduced foundational pillars to the Indian landscape:

Four Generations Of The Tata Legacy

Generation I: The Founder (Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata)

The series will explore Jamsetji’s fiercely nationalistic vision to gift India three vital assets: independent heavy industry via Tata Steel (establishing Asia’s first integrated steel plant), indigenous luxury hospitality via the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 1903, and world-class scientific research, which laid the framework for the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Generation II: The Consolidators (Sir Dorabji Tata and Sir Ratan Tata) & Lady Meharbai Tata

This era follows the grueling execution of Tata Steel amidst global imperial skepticism, the creation of Tata Hydro-Electric Power, and the establishment of the foundational Tata Trusts, pioneering systematic philanthropy in India.

Generation III: The Modernizer (J.R.D. Tata)

Spanning over half a century of leadership, this chapter will capture J.R.D. Tata pioneering Indian aviation with Tata Airlines (later Air India), establishing Tata Motors (TELCO) to build India’s transport infrastructure, and incubating the birth of the global tech revolution with the launch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1968.

Generation IV: The Globalist (Ratan Naval Tata)

The leader who took the Indian empire to the global stage. This final arc will chart the aggressive modernization of the conglomerate, tracking high-stakes international acquisitions alongside consumer breakthroughs like Titan rewriting the Indian lifestyle landscape.

Director And Cast Yet To Be Revealed

While development on The Tatas is underway, the makers have not yet announced the director or cast, but screenwriter Karan Vyas has been brought on board to adapt Girish Kuber’s book for the screen. Having previously worked on Made in India: A Titan Story, Vyas will now tackle a much larger story spanning more than a century of Indian business history.

With its focus on multiple generations and key moments in India’s industrial history, The Tatas is shaping up as one of the most ambitious long-format drama projects currently in development.

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