OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, started its journey on a sensational note but unfortunately, couldn’t reach the expected heights. Still, it managed to emerge as Pawan’s highest-grossing film ever in the opening week itself, and now, it has become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. To grab the top spot, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sankranthiki Vasthunam at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

The Tollywood action crime thriller was one of the most hyped films of Power Star. It released on September 25 amid a huge fan frenzy, registering an earth-shattering start. However, with mixed reviews and word-of-mouth coming into play, the biggie witnessed a huge decline from the second day onwards. But since the start was so big, it helped the film achieve several milestones.

How much did OG earn at the worldwide box office in 9 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, OG did a business of 4.6 crores on the second Friday, day 9, pushing the total to 173.9 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 205.2 crores. Overseas, the film has earned 63 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 268.2 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 173.9 crores

India gross – 205.2 crores

Overseas gross – 63 crores

Worldwide gross – 268.2 crores

Becomes Tollywood’s highest-grosser of 2025!

With 268.2 crores in the kitty, OG has comfortably surpassed Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam (256.54 crore gross) to become the highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025. Very soon, it will touch the 275 crore mark and start its journey towards the 300 crore mark.

Gets impacted due to Kantara: Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has opened with strong numbers in the Telugu market, thus impacting the run of the Pawan Kalyan starrer. The film has significantly impacted the show count of Pawan’s biggie, thereby directly affecting the collection. It might make things harder for the action thriller, which is chasing a triple century globally.

