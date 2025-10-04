Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in key roles, is refusing to give up on its glorious run. Even after spending over a month in theatres, the film continues to mint moolah, and such an unprecedented run has given it a golden opportunity to register its name in the history books of Mollywood. It’s already the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office, and it will soon reach a mega milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earn at the worldwide box office in 37 days?

Lokah has broken almost every pre-existing record of the Malayalam film industry, and before concluding its run, it will achieve one historic milestone. Coming to the latest collection update, the film has earned 152.35 crore net at the Indian box office in 37 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 179.77 crores.

In the overseas market, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has done a phenomenal job by earning 118.67 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 298.44 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 152.35 crores

India gross – 179.77 crores

Overseas gross – 118.67 crores

Worldwide gross – 298.44 crores

All set to create history!

As we can see, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is inches away from hitting a triple century. Currently standing at 298.44 crores, the film needs 1.56 crores more to enter the 300 crore club globally. The feat is easily achievable and is likely to be accomplished by the end of the ongoing sixth weekend.

By doing so, the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer will become the first 300 crore grosser from Mollywood. What makes it more special is that a women-centric film will achieve the feat.

Box office verdict

Reportedly, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra was made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned a huge 152.35 crore net at the Indian box office. If calculated, the film has already made an ROI (return on investment) of 122.35 crores, which equals a huge 407.83% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super-duper hit verdict.

