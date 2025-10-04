Despite stiff competition from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to dominate the show at the Indian box office. The Hindi-dubbed version of the film has been the first choice of moviegoers in the Hindi market, which is an impressive feat. In the first two days, it has managed to cross the 30 crore mark, and very soon, it will topple KGF Chapter 1’s lifetime collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Back in 2022, Kantara surprised everyone with its performance in the Hindi market. Released amid minimal expectations, the film drew impressive footfalls due to its powerful climax. In the lifetime run, it earned 81.1 crore net in Hindi. Considering such a run, expectations for the latest prequel are very high, and so far, it is moving in the right direction.

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) opened well at 18.5 crores, all thanks to strong walk-ins. Coming from a holiday release, the film was expected to see a significant drop. On day 2, it saw a decline but still managed to maintain a good hold, earning 13.5 crores. Compared to the opening day, it dropped by 27.02%, which is normal.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) has earned 32 crore net at the Indian box office in 2 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 37.76 crores. Today, it will comfortably cross the 45 crore mark.

Hindi day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 18.5 crores

Day 2 – 13.5 crores

Total – 32 crores

All set to overtake KGF Chapter 1

Today, on day 3, the Hindi-dubbed version of the Rishab Shetty starrer will surpass KGF Chapter 1’s Hindi version. For those who don’t know, KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi) earned 44.09 crore net at the Indian box office. By beating KGF 1, the latest Kannada magnum opus will become the third-highest-grossing Kannada film in Hindi.

Take a look at the top Kannada grossers in Hindi:

KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores Kantara – 81.1 crores KGF Chapter 1 – 44.09 crores Kantara: Chapter 1 – 32 crores (2 days)

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 15: It’s Akshay Kumar’s 5th Highest-Grossing Film Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News