Both KGF and Kantara turned out to be landmark franchises for the Kannada film industry. These two franchises alone have raised the standard of Sandalwood, capturing the attention of the global audience. Talking about the prequel of Kantara, Kantara: Chapter 1, the film has all eyes set on its box office performance. Internationally, the film has performed decently so far, and in North America, it has crossed the $1 million mark in just 2 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Considering the tremendous theatrical and OTT success of Kantara (2022), expectations for the prequel were sky-high. As Kantara did extremely well in the Telugu market of India, the prequel was expected to do well in North America (USA and Canada), where there is a significant population of Telugu diaspora. As expected, the Telugu version contributed the largest share of business in the first two days.

Kantara: Chapter 1 crosses $1 million at the North American box office!

Kantara: Chapter 1 amassed $500K from premieres. Including premieres, the film scored $810K on the opening day. Due to positive word-of-mouth, it maintained a good hold on day 2 (Friday), pushing the total collection to $1.2 million. Prathyangira Cinemas, which is handling the distribution in North America, officially shared that the film has earned $1.2 million at the box office in 2 days.

In Indian rupees, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned 10.65 crores in its first two days. It isn’t a big number, but a decent sum, and from here, the film needs to pick up massively on day 3 and day 4, and post a solid number in the 4-day extended opening weekend.

Rishab Shetty starrer is chasing a big target

Considering the huge potential of the Rishab Shetty starrer, the distributors reportedly locked the distribution deal at a huge price. It is learned that to achieve breakeven at the North American box office, the magnum opus must earn $9 million, which is a big target. In Indian rupees, it equals 79.88 crores. It’s challenging but not impossible if the film attracts consistent footfalls for 2-3 weeks.

From the current position, it needs $7.8 million more to break even.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection (Closing): Underperforms But Ends Its Run As Kollywood’s 4th Highest-Grosser Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News