Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, has entered its third week. In the first two weeks, the film made decent earnings at the Indian box office. In the third week, it has two big competitors in the form of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, but still, it is expected to attract its share of audience. Speaking about the third Friday, day 15, the film displayed some hold and stayed above the 1 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Jolly LLB 3 earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

The Bollywood comedy-legal drama has been riding on favorable word of mouth. In the opening week, it raked in 74 crores. In the second week, it displayed decent growth over the weekend and posted a sum of 29 crores between day 8 and day 14. On day 15, the film started its journey with a considerable reduction in screens across the country due to two big releases, and it managed to score 1.1 crores. It’s a decent hold from day 14’s 2 crores.

Overall, Jolly LLB 3 has earned an estimated 104.1 crore net at the Indian box office in 15 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 122.83 crores. At such a pace, it has a chance of overtaking Jolly LLB 2’s lifetime collection of 117 crore net.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 74 crores

Week 2 – 29 crores

Day 15 – 1.1 crores

Total – 104.1 crores

Becomes Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grosser post-COVID!

After struggling a lot in the post-COVID era, Akshay Kumar is finally finding his touch in 2025. After Sky Force and Housefull 5 earned well above 100 crores, Jolly LLB 3 has also entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. With 104.1 crores already in the kitty, it has become Akshay’s 5th highest-grossing film post-COVID.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 5 grossers post-COVID:

Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Jolly LLB 3 – 104.1 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 North America Box Office: Crosses $1 Million In 2 Days – How Much More Does It Need To Break Even?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News