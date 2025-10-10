Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 deserved better footfalls, but the strong competition has made its theatrical journey challenging. The black comedy legal drama directed by Subhash Kapoor is now inches away from attaining the success tag. Scroll below for the day 21 box office report!

How much did Jolly LLB 3 earn in India?

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 garnered 38 lakhs more to its box office collection on day 21. Despite the mid-week blues, it remained on similar lines as 40 lakhs minted on the third Wednesday. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao co-starrer has concluded its third week, earning 7.23 crores, a 75% drop from last week. It could have performed had there been no competition from Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The overall earnings in India reach 110.23 crore net, which is approximately 130.07 crores in gross total. It is the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. However, beating Sikandar (129.95 crores) for the #9 spot will be challenging.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 74 cro r es

cro es Week 2: 29 crores

Week 3: 7.23 crores

Total: 110.23 crores

Inches away from the success verdict!

Akshay Kumar starrer is reportedly mounted on a budget of 120 crores. In three weeks, it has recovered 92% of the estimated cost. Jolly LLB 3 needs only 9.77 crores more in its box office collection to achieve the breakeven stage and attain the success tag. There’s no new competition until the arrival of Thamma and other Diwali releases. So, the black comedy drama has around ten days to achieve the target.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 21

Budget: 120 crores

India net: 110.23 crores

Budget recovery: 92%

India gross: 130.07 crores

Overseas gross: 29.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 159.32 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

