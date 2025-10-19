Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kantara Chapter 1 has crossed the 170 crore mark at the Hindi box office. The Kannada mythological action film has already gained the super-hit verdict, but the strong run continues! It is now set to witness a good jump on Diwali and beat the lifetime collection of Raid 2. Scroll below for the day 17 update!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 17 Collection

According to estimates, Kantara Chapter 1 earned 4.50 crores at the Hindi box office on day 17. It witnessed a 23% jump compared to 3.65 crores earned on the previous day. The net box office collection in India surges to 172.82 crores, which is approximately 203.92 crores in gross earnings.

Producers Hombale Films have spent an estimated 60 crores in the Hindi release. In 17 days, the makers have raked in returns of 112.82 crores. When converted into ROI, the profit percentage lands at 188%. Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi is a super-hit at the box office!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 54.57 crores

Day 16: 3.65 crores

Day 17: 4.50 crores

Total: 172.82 crores

Puts Raid 2 in danger!

Rishab Shetty’s film is currently the 7th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The Diwali festivities will help boost footfalls, starting today. With a good jump, the Kantara prequel will surpass Raid 2 (179.30 crores) on Sunday.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 172.82 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary (17 days)

Budget: 60 crores

Net collection: 172.82 crores

ROI: 188%

Hindi gross: 203.92 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

