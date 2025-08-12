Ashwin Kumar’s directorial Mahavatar Narsimha is unstoppable at the Indian box office. There’s no evident competition in Hindi, the best-performing market, and it is making the most of it. The Indian epic mythological drama is now inches away from crushing the lifetime collections of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. Scroll below for the detailed day 18 box office update!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18

Individually, Hombale Films’ production has already gained the blockbuster status in the Hindi and Kannada belt. As per Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha has added box office collection of 174.51 crores in 18 days. On the third Monday, it accumulated 3.50 crores in the Hindi belt alone, suffering a 34% drop from the last Friday. It earned around 1.50 crores in the other languages.

Check out a detailed language-wise box office breakdown (net collection):

Hindi: 130.26 crores

Telugu: 36.40 crores

Kannada: 5.19 crores

Tamil: 2.24 crores

Malayalam: 42 lakhs

Total: 174.51 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha vs Raid 2 Box Office

During the last weekend, Mahavatar Narsimha showcased fantastic growth and emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is now only 4.79 crores away from beating Raid 2 (179.30 crores) and stealing the 4th spot.

Post that, it will be a race against Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 (198.41 crores). However, the Indian epic mythological drama will face competition from War 2 starting August 14, 2025, which will be a huge roadblock. It would be interesting to see how Ashwin Kumar’s directorial holds its fort.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary Day 17 (All-Languages)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 174.51 crores

India gross: 200 crores

ROI: 1063.4%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

More about Mahavatar Narsimha

Hombale Films’ creation was released in theatres on July 25, 2025. It is co-produced by Kleem Productions. It is the first installment of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

