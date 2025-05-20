In the absence of major Bollywood releases, Raid 2 continues its winning run at the Indian box office. After crossing the 200 crore mark globally, the film has achieved another significant feat. Yesterday, on the third Monday, it comfortably crossed the lifetime collection of Total Dhamaal and entered the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ajay Devgn. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

Displays a good hold on day 19

The Bollywood crime drama had a good third weekend. It saw a reduction in shows due to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, but still managed to do well. As per the official figures, it made 13.45 crores between Friday and Sunday. Yesterday, on the third Monday, it maintained a decent hold by earning an estimated 2.40 crores. Compared to Friday’s 3.12 crores, it was a drop of just 23.07%.

Overall, Raid 2 has earned a solid total of 156.07 crore net at the Indian box office in 19 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 184.16 crores. In the lifetime run, the milestone of 175 crores looks achievable.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

8-day extended week 1 – 98.89 crores

Week 2 – 41.33 crores

Week 3 (3 days remaining) – 15.85 crores

Total – 156.07 crores

Raid 2 becomes Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grosser!

With 156.07 crores in the kitty, Raid 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Total Dhamaal (154.30 crores) to become Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. It will end its run in the same position as the next target of Golmaal Again (205.72 crores) seems out of reach.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top grossers in India (net collection):

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.50 crores Singham Again – 270.60 crores Drishyam 2 – 241 crores Golmaal Again – 205.72 crores Raid 2 – 156.07 crores Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crores Shaitaan – 151 crores Singham Returns – 141 crores Golmaal 3 – 106 crores Son Of Sardaar – 105.03 crores

