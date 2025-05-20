The opening weekend collections of Final Destination: Bloodlines were record-breaking for the Final Destination franchise. It has registered the biggest opening weekend in the franchise, and with just its opening weekend collection, Bloodlines surpassed the entire domestic hauls of the 3rd and 5th installments. Now, the weekend actuals for the film have come in higher than the previously reported numbers, and with that, it is closer to beating two more Final Destination flicks and becoming the 2nd highest-grossing in the franchise in the US based on its debut collection only. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Unlike any other movie in that genre, the franchise has put an interesting twist on slasher films. People with faint hearts must avoid these, but those who enjoy the blood and gore always rave about them. The viewers and critics have also received the latest installment well. The visuals and the emotional connection are as if it were Tony Todd’s last film. He has appeared in all the movies, and the parallels with his real-life ailment and then death have touched an emotional nerve among the fans.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], the weekend actuals for the film came in higher than previously reported. It has earned $51.6 million on its opening weekend in the United States. Final Destination: Bloodlines has shattered expectations and the debut collections of previous films with outstanding performances. It surpassed the domestic hauls of two of its predecessors in just three days of release, and now it is set to beat another one.

Bloodlines is less than $3 million away from the US haul of the first and the third film. Final Destination collected $53.33 million in its theatrical run. The sixth film surpasses the OG movie, mostly on Day 4. Check out the Final Destination films ranked according to their US hauls.

Final Destination 5 (2011) – $42.58 million

Final Destination 2 (2003) – $46.96 million

Final Destination: Bloodlines – $51.6 million*

Final Destination (2000) – $53.3 million

Final Destination 3 (2006) – $54.09 million

The Final Destination (2009) – $66.47 million

Final Destination: Bloodlines opened to a $54.1 million international debut, which, added to the domestic gross, makes its global debut at $105.7 million. It surpassed the global haul of Final Destination 2 and is set to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Final Destination: Bloodlines was released in theaters on May 16.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: A Minecraft Movie North America Box Office Day 45: Officially Enters All-Time Top 40 Highest-Grossers List By Beating Toy Story 3’s $415M Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News