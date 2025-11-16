Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, P Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati in key roles, failed to garner the required pace after a decent start at the Indian box office. On the opening day, it remained below the 5 crore mark, but on the first Saturday, day 2, it was expected to surpass the 6 crore mark; however, the collection fell significantly short. Amid this, the film has made a recovery of over 20%. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Kaantha earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Kollywood period thriller drama received mixed reviews from critics, and even among the audience, the picture is somewhat similar. Due to this, it was unable to reach its full potential. In the Tamil version, the film had an average occupancy of 27% throughout the day. In Telugu, the occupancy was just 18%. This resulted in an estimated collection of 4.85 crores, showing a jump of just 11.49% from day 1’s 4.35 crores.

Overall, Kaantha has earned an estimated 9.2 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 10.85 crores. From here, the film is expected to close its 3-day opening weekend slightly below 15 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.35 crores

Day 2 – 4.85 crores

Total – 9.2 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, Kaantha is mounted on a budget of 40 crores. Against this, it has earned 9.2 crore net so far, thus recovering 23% of the budget. While the recovery is decent to good so far, the film must maintain its grip on weekdays to ensure a full recovery.

It must earn 40 crore net in India to enter the safe zone and avoid the failure tag. To become a clean hit, it must score 80 crore net, which will take its box office returns to 100%. Let’s see how it fares from here on.

