Sarah’s Oil has now moved ahead of the horror slasher hit Black Phone 2 for three straight days in the US this week. The Amazon MGM biopic on Sarah Rector premiered on November 7, 2025, alongside Predator: Badlands, Die My Love, Christy, and Nuremberg, and opened with a domestic haul of $1.7 million, entering the US daily charts in third position. The film has now earned more than $6.3 million, while its international numbers remain undisclosed in the same way as Nuremberg, per Box Office Mojo.

Sarah’s Oil Box Office Performance

The film slipped from the top three in the US daily charts and now sits at number four as of Thursday, but it still managed to outperform Black Phone 2 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Tuesday, Sarah’s Oil collected around $973K, while Black Phone 2 made about $833K. The trend continued on Wednesday with Sarah’s Oil earning 5.6% more than the Blumhouse slasher, bringing in over $360K as Black Phone 2 reached roughly $341K.

Thursday completed the hat trick with Sarah’s Oil coming in with 6.2% more than Black Phone 2, earning more than $307K for the day. The impressive part is that it has reached these numbers despite a smaller theatrical spread. Sarah’s Oil is playing in around 2,400 theatres in the US, while Black Phone 2 still crosses the 2,900 mark. The gap in screen count has not stopped Sarah’s Oil from outpacing the horror sequel through these key weekdays.

Sarah’s Oil Box Office Challenges Ahead

Even with this encouraging streak and the ability to stay ahead of titles like Bugonia and Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc movie, the film still faces a difficult road toward recovering its cost. The production budget stands at $18 million, and the current earning pace keeps it behind the level needed for a strong theatrical recovery. Sarah’s Oil may end up as one of the modest projects that struggled to rise at the box office despite a steady daily performance.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

