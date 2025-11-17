Mirage Box Office (Closing Collection): Asif Ali Delivers His 3rd Disaster In A Row!

Asif Ali had a roaring success with Rekhachithram this year. In fact, the film was the first hit for Mollywood in 2025. But ever since the actor has delivered three consecutive box office disasters, and the latest one to join the lot is Mirage, also starring Aparna Balamurli. The crime thriller has ended its theatrical run at a net collection of 5.32 crore in India.

Asif Ali’s Box Office Bombs

After Rekhachithram, Asif Ali delivered three box office bombs, including his recent offering. The other two are Sarkeet and Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali, both of which did not churn out good numbers at the box office. Now his latest Jeethu Joseph film has also incurred losses.

How Much Loss Did Mirage Make?

Asif Ali‘s film was reportedly mounted on a budget of 14 crore, against which it could earn only 5.32 crore, incurring almost 62% loss for the film. The crime thriller incurred a total of 8.68 crore, despite a controlled budget. Hopefully, the film got a way out with its satellite and digital rights!

Where To Watch Mirage

The official synopsis of the film says, “Abhirami seeks her missing fiancé Kiran, joining forces with journalist Aswin. Their investigation reveals an intricate web of secrets, drawing them into a mystery more complex than anticipated.” Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the crime thriller is rated 6 on IMDb and is streaming on Sony Liv in India.

Mirage Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the crime thriller after finishing its theatrical run in the cinemas.

India Net Collection: 5.32 crore

India Gross Collection: 6.27 crore

Budget: 14 crore

Budget Recovery: 38%

Loss: 62%

Note : Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi .

