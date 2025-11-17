Prabhas is gearing up for an upcoming mega film titled Fauzi, teaming up with the Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi. Ever since the project was announced, it has been a topic of discussion on the internet. While fans are excited to see the actor in uniform as a soldier of the Azad Hind Force, the film just got even bigger. Mythri Movie Makers have confirmed that the film will unfold in two parts, and here’s the twist.

Fauzi has been one of the most anticipated upcoming films, especially since it shows Prabhas in uniform as a soldier of the Azad Hind Force. While the story is fictional, it’s inspired by real historical events, bringing a fresh spin to a forgotten chapter from India’s past.

Mythri Movie Makers recently dropped a striking title poster featuring Prabhas in an intense, commanding look—which has instantly taken the internet by storm. But the real surprise came from director Hanu Raghavapudi himself, as he confirmed that the film will be released in two parts. The second one will be a prequel, exploring a totally different side of the story.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi Confirms The Two-Part Format

Talking about the film’s structure, Hanu revealed: “We’re portraying one world of Prabhas in this movie, and the second installment will explore another dimension. There’s abundant material from our colonial past—stories that ended tragically but could’ve been fairy tales in another reality. I’ve also woven in a few real-life experiences that inspired me personally.”

His comments make it clear that Fauzi isn’t just a movie—it’s a world they’re building, layered with alternate perspectives and emotional depth.

Prabhas Returns To Epic Period Drama Territory

Fauzi marks Prabhas’ grand return to the world of epic period dramas after Baahubali, promising a visually stunning and emotionally charged experience. Touted as Mythri Movie Makers’ most ambitious film, it unites Prabhas, the Pushpa makers, and Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi in what’s hailed as “a union of generations.” With the tagline “The bravest tale of a soldier,” Fauzi unravels a forgotten legend of courage and heroism.

A Positive, Heroic Take On Freedom Fighters

It would be interesting to note that director Hanu Raghavapudi has maintained that he views the movie as a bright, positive portrayal of our freedom fighters, heroes whose stories may have ended tragically but who remain extraordinary nonetheless. He believes that not many filmmakers have depicted them heroically and that it is important to celebrate them as true heroes by making aspirational films about them, rather than presenting their stories in a grim or sorrowful manner.

