Prabhas’ upcoming film, Fauzi, has caught everyone’s attention since its announcement. The film is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with director Hanu Raghavapudi.

On Prabhas’ birthday, makers dropped the title and first look of the film, which has generated significant excitement among the audience. Adding to the buzz, director Hanu Raghavpudi recently confirmed in an interview that the sequel is already in development, further suggesting a larger cinematic universe.

Fauzi Director Hanu Raghavpudi Confirms Sequel With Prabhas

Fauzi portrays Prabhas as a fearless soldier under the British regime, but director Hanu Raghavapudi stated that the character was inspired by the mythological figures Arjuna, Karna, and Ekalavya. These figures are renowned for their exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and selfless sacrifice.

The filmmaker reportedly began to envision how differently the Mahabharata might have unfolded if Karna had chosen to side with the Pandavas, which ultimately led to the idea for the movie. However, only the concept of the Gita is used as the film’s source material, but it has nothing to do with mythology.

Fauzi tells the tale of patriotism, human feelings, and the hardships of the colonial period. While speaking to 123 Telugu, the director remarked, “We’re portraying one world of Prabhas in this movie, and the second installment will explore another dimension. There’s abundant material from our colonial past — stories that ended tragically but could’ve been fairy tales in another reality. I’ve also woven in a few real-life experiences that inspired me personally.”

Prabhas’ Intense First Look For Fauzi

The first poster, released on October 23, 2025, immediately grabbed attention. It shows half of Prabhas’ face with fierce eyes, beside a burning British flag that symbolizes resistance. The tagline “A Battalion Who Fights Alone” highlights the story of a lone warrior standing against oppression.

The title Fauzi, which means soldier, reflects the film’s core. The visuals promise a combination of mass action and drama. Producers of the movie, Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Bhushan Kumar, will be collaborating. Additionally, the music will be composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar, with PS Vinod providing cinematography.

Along with Imani making her film debut, the cast comprises Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada. The film is scheduled for a multilingual release in August 2026 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Overall, Hanu shared that Fauzi is one world of Prabhas, while the sequel will explore another dimension. Viewers can expect a cinematic world that blends history, heroism, and imagination in an epic story.

