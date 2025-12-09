Akhanda 2 Thaandavam has become one of the discussed movies lately. The follow-up was initially expected to debut on December 5, 2025. The crew had to postpone the release due to financial issues. The delay left fans restless, and the industry has been waiting to see the new plan. Recent developments regarding the film indicate that the new launch date is nearly finalized.

Clear Signs Point Toward A New Release Plan

This Friday, December 12, 2025, had several films aiming for a theatrical release. Mowgli 2025, Eesha and Karthi’s Annagaru Vostaru were all targeting the same day. Today, the scenario has changed completely. Media events for Eesha were cancelled, and promotions for Mowgli 2025 and Psych Siddhartha were put on hold. These sudden pauses across different teams indicate that Akhanda 2 is getting ready to step into the December 12 slot. Annagaru Vostaru may still proceed, but all signs show that Nandamuri Balakrishna’s sequel is preparing for a wide release this Friday.

Mowgli postponed officially… New date announcement will be updated in the coming days… #Mowgli pic.twitter.com/fHmeRmaU1r — brahmi fan 👑 (@brahmi_fan) December 9, 2025

Excitement increased further as advance bookings for Akhanda 2 quietly opened in a few multiplexes in Australia, as per 123Telugu. With tickets already being sold overseas, fans are expecting an official announcement from the makers very soon.

Mark the date! #Akhanda2 hits the big screens on Dec 12th 💥 Early premieres begin 11th night get ready for the roar! 🔥#Akhanda2Thaandavam #NandamuriBalakrishna pic.twitter.com/tbnIluCtCQ — నందమూరి నిలయం (@SureshM624318) December 9, 2025

Reason Behind The Earlier Postponement

The delay did not come from technical issues alone. Akhanda 2 was held back due to financial stress. Several dues had to be cleared before the movie could reach theaters. Some of these payments were linked to earlier projects handled by the production company.

To ease the pressure, Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu stepped in to support the producer. Both agreed to let go of a part of their payment, which helped the team move forward. A major breakthrough came when 14 Reels Plus reached a settlement with Eros International for older pending amounts. The agreement involved paying around 26.2 crore, which allowed the legal block on the film to be cleared.

For now, Akhanda 2 looks all set for its long-awaited arrival, and the excitement among Balakrishna’s fans is higher than ever.

Check out the trailer of Akhanda 2 below:

