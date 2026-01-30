The Housemaid is performing extraordinarily well commercially and is now tracking to exceed $350 million worldwide. The suspense thriller is now edging closer to beating a David Fincher film starring Brad Pitt in the leading role. It will be an impressive win for Sydney Sweeney’s film to overtake a classic like this Brad Pitt starrer. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Housemaid’s box office collection worldwide

It crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office on Tuesday. The film is inching closer to hitting $200 million overseas with its stronghold. At the North American box office, the R-rated thriller collected $490k on its sixth Wednesday at the domestic box office, dropping by 31.1% from last weekend. The film has reached $116.7 million in North America in 41 days.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, The Housemaid’s overseas collection reached $189.1 million on Tuesday. The Sydney Sweeney starrer collected it in over 70 international markets. Adding the domestic and overseas grosses, the film’s total crossed the $300 million milestone and now stands at $305.8 million. The film is now tracking to earn between $360 million and $400 million worldwide.

On track to beat Brad Pitt’s Seven worldwide

David Fincher‘s Seven is a critically acclaimed crime thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt in key roles. It emerged as a sleeper hit, and the twist ending is still hailed as one of the most shocking and unforgettable in cinematic history. The film grossed $329.8 million worldwide. The Housemaid is now less than $25 million away from surpassing the global total of Seven.

What does it mean for The Housemaid?

Meeting Seven ties Sydney Sweeney‘s film to a respected benchmark. Thrillers rarely reach the massive box-office heights of superhero or franchise films. Therefore, beating Brad Pitt’s movie positions The Housemaid among the genre’s top earners, and that’s headline-worthy. Thus, it would elevate it into elite thriller territory reserved for genre-defining hits. The film was released on December 19.

