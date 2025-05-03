Sony Liv is all set to arrive with a brilliant web series this month, with Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina as the lead. These days, a reel going viral on Instagram has Parineeti Chopra’s dialogue from the film Hasee Toh Phasee. The reel says her dialogue, Mere body mein sensations hote hain. Sensations jaise Sarsarahat, Sansanahat, Thartharahat, and more…Looking at the teaser of Kankhajura, you might have the exact sensations.

The teaser is gripping and intriguing, but starts with a simple explanation of what a centipede is and how it works! Cut to we are introduced to Roshan Mathew, the lead who, basically, is the lead, and a narration says, Wo Kamzor Tab Tak Hai Jab Tak Wo Andar Nahi Ghusta.

Roshan Mathew plays the title – Kankhajura as he is the psychopath who plays with the minds and makes them work to his accord and as per his will. Despite an elaborate teaser, it successfully maintains the mystery of what and why. We know there is a psychopath but we do not understand what is he doing precisely and why!

Kankhajura seems to have the potential to be a successful psychological tale matching the standard of Asur and Rudra, and we do not need a trailer to be reassured of this thought. However, the major issue here might be the connection. Hopefully, the only barrier it needs to cross is this connection and avoid the same blueprint, digging into something that is logical, more meaningful, yet fascinating.

Starring Roshan Mathew, Mohit Raina, and Sarah Jane Dias, the official synopsis of the Kankhajura says, “A man serving a murder sentence who gets released early from prison on the condition that he cooperates with the police as their informant – a role (known as a magpie) that he also had in jail.”

Check out the official teaser of the web series here.

