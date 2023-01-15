Shark Tank India season 2 has been making the news for the different businesses being pitched on the show and the investments they are receiving. While people are loving this, a recent post by shark Namita Thapar has got the attention of all. The businesswoman has accused her house help of stealing her phone and posting a hateful post on her Instagram story.

The story – which has now been deleted, was claimed to have been written by one of her two sons Jai and Veeru. It spoke ill of the shark and asked her followers to unfollow her. Namita now took to Twitter to explain what happened and netizens aren’t agreeing with what she was saying.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar commented on the now-deleted hateful post shared on her Instagram handle. She tweeted, “This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure! Apologies !”

This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies ! — Namita (@namitathapar) January 14, 2023

Commenting on Namita Thapar’s tweet and slamming her for shifting the blame on the house help, one user wrote, “Nice!! Shift the blame on a poor house help .. I know it’s hard to accept, that your son has spoken out the truth” Another commented on the Shark Tank India’s judges’ post writing, “In today’s world… where a husband don’t know about password of wife’s mobile (Yours is iPhone)..! How a house help knows it? You are worried about a shitty Twitter post, and you are not worried about your bank details linked with this number lol!”

Another commenting on Namita Thapar’s tweet wrote, “Educated househelp?? Ameer log karte honge😏” while one more added, “Was removed but also got access to your phone. ? Must be a close confidante to know your pswd n other codes .” A fifth wrote, “If a person is educated chances are she ll not be a house help unless she’s desperate. I don’t believe namita one bit, queen of sugar coating.” One simply stated, “Since making stories is not your expertise, you should have been out and let your social media manager come up with a better excuse.”

Check the now-deleted Instagram post here. This story read “This is Namita’s son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in due course of time.”

What are your thoughts on Namita Thapar’s recent tweet – do you agree with her or with netizens calling her out? Let us know in the comments.

