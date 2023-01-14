Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram Kapoor and Priya Kapoor has been making a lot of headlines recently. The show – which has been termed the spiritual sequel/reboot of the 2011 show starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, is the talk of telly town as many stars have decided to quit the daily.

While Nakuul and Disha were the first to make the headline for wanting to take a step back owing to the upcoming leap, actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary – who plays a negative character in the show, also called it quits. Now a report noting Mehta and Parmar’s future in the show is out and it doesn’t look too bright.

As reported by ETimes, when Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar refused to budge and age even more than they already have on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, producer Ekta Kapoor and team tried different angles to try and have their characters still part of the plot. However, it hasn’t been possible, with the publication reporting that both Ram Kapoor and Priya Kapoor will soon be written off.

A source – close to the production of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, opened up about the makers’ dilemmas and said, “But it was just not possible. Neither would it have made sense to have a new Ram and a new Priya. So after much deliberation, it’s now final that Ram and Priya will die in the show.”

Besides Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar as Priya Kapoor, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 also stars Aarohi M. Kumawat as Pihu Ram Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani as Lakhan Kapoor, Shubhaavi Choksey as Nandini Garewal Kapoor (the main villain) and many more.

