Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunil Holkar dies at the age of 40 and the news has shocked everyone. The actor was suffering from liver psoriasis and was taking regular treatments. Sunil has his mother, father, wife, and two children in his family who stood by him in his last days. Read on to find out more about the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor.

He was also seen in many Marathi films and was last seen in the national award-winning film Gosht Eka Paithanichi. Read on to know more details.

Reportedly, Sunil Holkar knew his health was getting worse, he asked his friends to post on his behalf. The actor sensed his death before and asked his friends to share a message on WhatsApp status saying goodbye to everyone. Sunil wanted to thank everyone for the love he got and also apologize for mistakes if he has hurt anyone.

Apart from his TV career, Sunil Holkar has actively worked in theatre drama for more than a decade. He has also worked in Ashok Hande’s Chaurang Natya Sansthan and his demise has left the world in shock.

Before Sunil’s sudden demise, Ghanshyam Nayak who played the role Nattu Kaka in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ since the inception of the show passed at the age of 76. He died after a long battle with cancer and chemotherapy. On reacting to the news of Nattu Kaka actor’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted by saying, “Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble.”

As the news of Sunil Holkar’s demise broke, many of his friends and peers showed their condolences. We mourn for the passing soul and wish the family gets the power to get over this difficult time.

