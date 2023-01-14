Tonight, the contestants of COLORS ‘Bigg Boss 16’ get a reality check from the renowned news anchor Dibang and the popular producer Sandiip Sikcand who have a robust line of questions ready. After the festive joys and surprises in the previous episode, ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ captures housemates defending the allegations levelled at them. With only a few weeks left before the finale, Dibang pushes them to be their real self. Dibang and Sandiip play a zero task with the contestants where each one of them has to tell who in the house is zero without which contestants.

It will be exciting to watch who will get maximum votes for the zero tag. The ‘Dabangg’ host Salman Khan sheds light on two major muddas of the week.

The first is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who was reprimanded outside the house for her anger toward her father during the family week. The host shares the whole conversation between them in front of all the contestants and questions her on her behaviour. Salman then grills Sumbul, who has not been vocal about her feelings. It will be interesting to watch how Sumbul and Nimrit defend themselves.

Another big surprise element in tonight’s episode is a rendezvous of evergreen Simi Garewal with the host himself. The viewers are about to see the megastar spilling some beans about his personal life. Simi asks some exciting questions to the host which results in entertaining revelations.

The fun-filled evening comes to an end when ‘Bigg Boss‘ makes a shocking announcement that leaves the housemates startled. What is in store for the contestants?

