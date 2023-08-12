It looks like the tables are finally turning for Akshay Kumar. After a series of flops in last few years including Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee, Ram Setu, he’s delivered OMG 2 that is finally being accepted for its content. The advance booking trends for opening day were quite slow but hopefully ‘acche din’ are on the cards. Gadar 2, on the other hand, remains strong despite mixed reactions. Scroll below for all the details!

It seemed to be a one-sided race ahead of release as far as the advance booking data was concerned. But with the reviews coming in and favouring Oh My God 2, tables could turn and it would certainly make for an interesting clash at the box office. But so far, Anil Sharma directorial has maintained its hold while many predicted a sudden dip.

Despite the negative response, Gadar 2 has managed to gather whopping 17 crores gross in advance booking for Day 2. This is almost the same level as 17.73 crores of opening day, which means this Sunny Deol starrer could strengthen pole to pole despite what the critics have to say. We’ve seen something similar happen with Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the past, so this wouldn’t be a shocker per say.

Meanwhile OMG 2 is finally growing, thanks to the extremely positive response by the cine goers. It has shown a massive jump of 55% on Day 2 of advance booking with 5.45 crores in the kitty. If one recalls, the opening day total was 3.50 crores, which means Saturday could be bigger and better for Akshay Kumar starrer!

We’re super excited to see what the future holds in the OMG 2 vs Gadar 2 clash. How about you?

