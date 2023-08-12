Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has broken several box office records on the day of its release. The first-day collections are on par with the opening collections of Gadar in 2001, if not better.

“We expected it to open very big. But this has gone beyond anything we expected,” informs a source from the film’s producers Zee Studios.

The primary aftermath of the Gadar 2 success is Sunny Deol’s rebirth as the most dependable action hero of Hindi cinema.

“No computer-generated fake muscles and simulated fights. Everything about Sunny is real raw and angry. Enough of the Khans and their much-touted superstardom. Gadar 2 proves Sunny is the only true and real action hero of Indian cinema,” declares Roshan Singh, a leading film exhibitor in Bihar.

Zee Studios agrees, and they have decided to hike Deol’s price in Gadar 3 by more than double what he was paid in Gadar 2.

A source in the know informs, “For Gadar 2, Sunny was paid about around 25 crores. He will be paid close to 60 crores for Gadar 3. He has proved his boxoffice draw with Gadar 2.”

