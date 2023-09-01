Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 is ruling the box office, having already amassed over Rs 480 crore at the domestic box office. While the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel period drama sequel continues to pull the crowds even 20 days after its release, the film’s director, Anil Sharma, has opened up about sending it to the Oscars next year.

In a recent interview, Anil also stated that Gadar Ek Prem Katha deserved to go to the Academy Awards and spoke about wanting validation of awards. Read on to know all he said.

During a recent interaction with Indian Express, director Anil Sharma opened up about wanting to send the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer to the Oscars next year. He said, “People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it.”

However, Anil Sharma added, “But Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story.”

In the same conversation, the director also stated he wants the validation of awards. He said, “We have touched people’s hearts with Gadar 2. I won’t lie, but even we want awards. But I didn’t expect it because I knew that I wouldn’t get it. I hear there is lots of lobbying and PR involved in these things, and I am not a political person. I have never lobbied for awards.”

As news of Anil Sharma wanting Gadar 2 to go to the Oscars next year began circulating, netizens shared their views. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Fools are makers and supporters of Gadar-2. No doubt, it’s a well made movie, but the success is mainly because of Pakistan bashing. These days the norms and spice for success of a movie are showing anti-Muslims and Pakistan bashing. But such things do not even count in Oscar.”

Another commented, “Dear sir, I have heard the news dat u r sending gadar २ for Oscars. Dnt do dat unless u hav a big liasing. Originly it has no chance as it is not a very good movie. U will only end up reducing the fame of movie, jst njoy ur public support and success.”

A third noted, “Gadar 2 for Oscars, no offence but to win their there has to be some quality story, narrative and substance which unfortunately commercial movies like #gadar2, Pathan, etc etc lack PS : Not that Bollywood can’t make such films, but then it won’t hv commercial appeal in India.”

Do you think Gadar 2 deserves to go to the Oscars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

