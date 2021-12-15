The upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is surely going to witness some high-octane drama as Abhijit Bichukale threatens the housemates that he will burn down the ‘BB 15’ house.

In the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task all the contestants are seen planning about winning the task and how to become the next finalist after Rakhi Sawant.

However, Abhijit is seen fighting and screaming at others as things are not turning up as per his wish. He creates a ruckus. In the video Bichukale is seen running towards the kitchen shouting “I will burn down the house”. Pratik Sehajpal tries to stop him.

Furthermore, there will be top four or five contestants in the final week. The Ticket To Finale task has already started. There may be mid-week or sudden evictions possible but nothing has been confirmed officially.

Meanwhile, the latest promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ shows Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash getting into an ugly fight with Karan angrily smashing a glass.

Initially Tejasswi was talking to Umar Riaz and how she saved him from nomination. She asked Rashami why she never saved her and Rashami says that she often saved Karan but the issue was created when Rashami said that Tejasswi is feeling insecure as she is saving Karan.

But Tejasswi denied the fact saying she will be rather happy if Karan is saved. This leads to the fight between them. Later, wild card contestant Rashami Desai tells Karan that his girlfriend Tejasswi has some problem with her and she is being insecure and it is difficult for Rashami to handle it.

