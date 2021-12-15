Colors famous reality Tv show, Bigg Boss which is currently airing its 15th season is very infamous for its controversial fights that take place in the house. Currently, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are being the centre of attraction for their very visible toxic relationship. Well, it now seems like Karan’s behaviour has started to annoy Teja’s brother Pratik Wayangkar.

Advertisement

Read on to know what Swaragini fame’s brother did to showcase his disapproval towards the Tv actor.

Advertisement

For quite a few days, there are have been evident differences between lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Since the last few weeks, the fans have taken it to Twitter to express that Karan is behaving in a very toxic manner towards lady love Tejasswi. However, things got more heated between them as yesterday, the ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ fame had told the latter to go f**k herself during their argument. Well, this has now enranged the actress’ solo fans and her brother Pratik Wayangkar too.

Amidst all this fiasco, Karan Kundrra’s sister Meenu Kundrra extended her supports towards her brother’s behaviour by tweeting ex-contestant Manu Punjabi’s video. Her Tweet read, “Karan is always playing the peacemaker but that doesn’t mean he won’t take a stand for himself! You can’t keep poking him & not expect a reaction! @kkundrra @BiggBoss.” This tweet by Meenu was bashed by many of Tejasswi Prakash’s fans. It was then witnessed that Teja’s brother Pratik Wayangkar unfollowed Karan’s sister after her recent tweet.

Karan is always playing the peacemaker but that doesn’t mean he won’t take a stand for himself! You can’t keep poking him & not expect a reaction! @kkundrra @BiggBoss https://t.co/0x9ZRmexgb — Meenu Kundra (@Meenukundra) December 15, 2021

It’s all fair, as the siblings will support their respective siblings for sure!

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan himself had pointed out that the way Tejasswi supports Karan, the latter does not reciprocate the same to her.

What do you think about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s relationship, do you think it’s toxic? Let us know in the comments below!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi Lashes Out At Karan Kundrra For His Outburst On Tejasswi Prakash: “That’s How You Treat Your Woman On National TV?”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube