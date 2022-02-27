With a pulse-pounding criminal investigation and a complex hero living in the dark to discover the truth, Disney+ Hotstar is set to release its much-awaited series, Hotstar Specials’ Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, on 4th March. Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, this riveting crime thriller is headlined by celebrated actor Ajay Devgn in an intense avatar of a cop for the first time in a series.

Spanning across six episodes, the series has been shot across multiple unique locations in Mumbai and reimagines the city from the lens of the country’s most wanted. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the crime drama features a stellar cast including Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Ajay Devgn has been garnering a lot of appreciation for his power play as Rudra. When asked how he would describe his character, the actor shared, “The concept of Rudra was intriguing for me. Rudra is a smart cop who uses his impeccable mind skills to stay ahead of criminals. He doesn’t feel the need to use violence as a weapon. Instead, he is analytical and puts details first. Rudra is suave, nuanced and mindful and that’s why I was drawn to him in the first place.”

A remake of the successful British series Luther, the series is an engaging and dark take on a cop’s journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice. It will see Ajay Devgn’s titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to catch Ajay Devgn’s digital debut with crime thriller drama Rudra – The Edge of Darkness from 4th March 2022 onwards

