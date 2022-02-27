Controversial queen Poonam Pandey is set to participate in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, which will premiere tonight on ALT Balaji and MX Player. The show will bring 16 controversial celebs together who will be handcuffed together. One of the show’s contestants is Poonam Pandey. Before entering the show, Poonam opened up about the struggles she faced and states that people don’t know what about her personal life, before judging her.

Poonam Pandey, was recently in news during the p*rnography case that involved Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra. During the p*rnography case, Poonam Pandey had accused Raj Kundra of blackmailing her. Now she has revealed if the actress approached Poonam or not.

When Poonam Pandey was asked if Shilpa Shetty reached out to her she revealed to RJ Siddharth Kanan, “No, she didn’t reach out to me,” although she felt bad. She further added, “But yes, I felt bad. She’s a lady, with two beautiful kids. Something like this should never happen to a lady. I was a housewife then, and I know how it feels when you’re in those situations. Especially when you’re a celebrity and can’t speak your heart out, and you can’t show people what you’re going through. So, let’s treat celebrities as humans because there’s a lot of things that we have to go through…”

When she was asked to comment on the matter, she said that she can’t talk much about it as she’s not very happy about it. She however said, “I’m just very happy about the fact that after four years of torture I’ve got some work, which is Lock Upp, and I hope to do more and more and more stuff after Lock Upp.”

Earlier too Poonam had said that she felt sorry for Shilpa as she was made through go all of this. She had earlier told TOI, “At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids. I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma.”

During the same conversation, Poonam also accepted that she started controversies when she was jobless and wasn’t getting a job and wanted to come out and work. “I was also young and naive so whoever told me to do this or do that will benefit your career, I just blindly followed. But later I realised that those decisions were wrong and if you want to succeed in life, just work hard and you will get more work. I’ve realised that this 15 minutes fame is not at all important in life. Henceforth, I just want to work aur agar kisi ko kuch dikhane hai karke toh apne kaam ke zariye karo (if I have to show something, I would show through my work),” she added.

