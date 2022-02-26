Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp, a reality show that will see controversial celebrities locked up and fight for the basic necessities, is all set to stream live 24X7 from tomorrow. Before stepping into the jail set up, one of its controversial contestants, Munawar Faruqui spoke to Koimoi digitally about the show.

Munawar, who is a popular name in the stand-up comedy world made the headlines in 2021when he was arrested by the Indore Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. In an exclusive interaction with us, the comedian-writer spoke about saying yes to reality and even opened up about it being compared to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. Read on to know all he had to say.

When we quizzed Munawar Faruqui regarding the reason behind saying yes to participate in the upcoming controversial show Lock Upp, he said, “When we signed it wasn’t controversial. We signed before the launch toh it wasn’t that controversial. We were like ek show hai, captive reality show hai. It’s like… There are a few things joh halka halka pata tha, par utna pata nahi tha – toh woh launch jab hua tab pata chala ki aise hone wala hai (I knew a few things about the show, but when it launched that’s when I got to know exactly how it’s going to be).”

So why did he say yes? Munawar Faruqui states, “At the same time thoda challenging bhi laga. There was a time ki laga thoda different hai, let’s try it. Different hai.”

On being asked if he sees Lock Upp being compared with Bigg Boss and whether there are any similarities between the two reality shows, Munawar Faruqui said, “Yeh bahot different issi liye hai kyuki yaha ghar me rehna aur mushkil hai. Aap ko har cheez ke liye, survive karne ke liye, cheezo ko – bed ho ya khane-peene ka aapke basic joh cheese hote hai, joh aap ek luxury life me jeethe ho jab woh saari cheeze aapko nahi milti toh aap usko jeetne ke liye, paane ke liye kuch karna pade. (The reason this show is very different from BB is because staying here is more challenging. You have to do task and win then in order to get things you need for survival and daily use like a bed, food, drinks and more.)”

He continued, “So I think, both shows are very different. Captive (show) hai, ek jagah pe logo ko jama karke rakhe hai, that’s the only similarity I believe (People locked up together in one place is the only similarity). Otherwise things are different.”

Check out Munawar Faruqui’s exclusive interview with us here:

Lock Upp will soon start streaming live 24X7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The show will also see actress Nisha Rawal, actress Poonam Pandey and wrestling gold medallist champion Babita Phogat as inmates.

