Celebrities often make headlines for their films, promotions, and their alleged affairs. But there are some times celebrities make headlines for losing their temper in the public. One of them is the popular Bollywood and Punjabi singer Mika Singh.

The singer often grabbed the limelight for controversies. Be it kissing Rakhi Sawant or engaging in a Twitter fight with KRK, the singer always manages to land in trouble. He once landed in jail and was booked for his aggressive behaviour in the public.

Back in 2015, Mika Singh was arrested by Delhi police for allegedly slapping a doctor in the national capital. As per the Hindustan Times report, the alleged incident occurred during a live concert in southwest Delhi where he slapped an ophthalmologist.

The concert was organised by the Delhi Ophthalmological Society (DOS) as a part of their three-day conference being held at the Delhi Pusa Institute Mela Ground in Inderpuri. The victim was reportedly Shrikant who had suffered some internal injury inside his left ear due to the assault. He was immediately taken to Ambedkar Hospital.

A police official issued a statement over Mika Singh slapping row. “While performing, Mika had called some of the audience on stage for an activity. During the activity, something done by the doctor irked Mika who then slapped him and handed him to the bouncers,” the police said.

Hours after his arrest he was granted bail. The victim slapped a defamation suit against the singer and demanded ₹ 50 lakh as compensation for allegedly slapping him and tarnishing his image at the event. The victim then withdrew the case in a Delhi court after reaching a settlement.

Mika Singh also had claimed that the suit was to harass and humiliate him and had sought its dismissal with exemplary cost saying it was devoid of merits, as per NDTV reports.

