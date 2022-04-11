The entire nation is in shock after Mandana Karimi revealed her abortion story on Kangana Ranaut led show Lock Upp. Now, a fan reacted to the same and praised Kangana for consoling Mandana and handling the situation really well. Sharing her response on her Instagram story, the Queen actress gave an insightful reply and we would all agree with it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

A while ago, AltBalaji shared a promo of the show where Mandana confessed her relationship with a well-known director and that she planned pregnancy with him. “The time that I was struggling with my whole situation, my separation, I did have a secret relationship. My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women’s rights,” she said.

Mandana Karimi continued about the director and added, “He’s an idol to many people. We planned a pregnancy…and when it happened, he… It just destroyed so much for me.”

Now, a fan took to Twitter to appreciate Kangana Ranaut and wrote, “Don’t know who this director is. But what he did with Mandana Karimi sounds so horribly sick. The way he used her in his lowest low time was pathetic and I am amazed with the way Kangana Ranaut managed this situation and consoled her. She is an awesome host.”

Sharing the screenshot of the same on her Twitter account, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Lock Upp is a celebration of both beauty and brutality of life. When we share our pain and our wounds we deserve love and compassion. I hope people don’t judge her. Life is anyway not easy for a woman.”

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s response to a fan who called her an awesome host for hosting Lock Upp? Tell us in the comments below.

