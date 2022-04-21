Anupamaa featuring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna in the lead, tops the TRP charts every week. As per the latest track, Anu and Anuj’s marriage preparations are in full swing. However, the storyline has grabbed mixed reactions, some are supporting their decision while others think it’s wrong as Anu is going to become a grandmother soon. In a recent chat, Sudhanshu shared his views on the same and said it depends on a person what is right and wrong for them.

Apart from the lead actors, the daily soap also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, among others. Most recently, the makers announced the 11-episode prequel series titled, Anupamaa: Namaste America and it will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 25th, 2022.

Meanwhile, except for the Baa, everyone is happy that Anupamaa (played by Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna) are getting married. Even some audience members are in support while others are against it. Sudhanshu Pandey in a recent interview with SpotboyE spoke about the current storyline and shared his views about the same.

Sudhanshu Pandey said, “I feel it’s a very personal choice. A woman like Anupamaa what she is doing is her own choice. She was wronged by her husband and felt cheated at some point. There must be a section of people who do not like it and are not happy with Anupama getting married again at this age.”

“A lot of people would feel that way because they are not able to relate to this. But, the idea is to give the audience a perspective that women can understand that she has a choice, she can take a call for her life and can make her own decision.”

