To complete 100 episodes for any show is indeed a great achievement. Recently the popular show ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ achieved that significant milestone.

Actress Delnaaz Irani from the show talks about her excitement on 100 episodes.

Delnaaz Irani says: “It’s a great moment. In today’s time, with everybody eyeing big TRPs and struggling to make a mark, completing 100 episodes is a big achievement. I am hopeful that we are going to score many more 100s. Being an integral part of the show, after working so hard, I feel it’s a big achievement for the entire cast and crew.”

Speaking about her fond memories from the show Delnaaz Irani added, “The show has given me a lot. It is the first show that came post lockdown, so it has a very special place in my heart. Covid time was difficult for all of us and coming back with a show like this was a great feeling. After a long gap, I am playing a character like Goli Bua which is a non-comical role. Honestly, every moment on the show is very close to my heart.”

“Definitely the week-long Shaadi sequence is one of my fondest memories – we were shooting at night and it was the month of December. It was quite chilly and we were all sitting out in the garden and did some great scenes and had some great moments. We made some fun reels between shots and used to have tea and coffee at 4 am in the morning. It was a great bonding time during those initial episodes. I feel that was the foundation of the show,I have made some beautiful friends for life.”

Delnaaz Irani also adds: “The whole Anubhav and Gungun’s track is something that I simply love. It does happen that opposites attract where the girl is vibrant, chirpy, extrovert, and fun-loving and the boy is very shy, studious and introverted. Till today, both the characters have kept their characterization in mind and look lovely together. I must say Manan and Yesha are doing a great job.”

When asked about what message would Delnaaz Irani like to convey to the fans of the show, she said, “I would like to say that every time a producer makes a show, there are many people who work hard and all of them try their level best. They accommodate and make changes according to the viewers’ feedback. My only request is to not spread negativity for any show because many lives are dependent on a show. So before spreading the negativity, encourage and give your suggestions to the makers. On a positive note, fans have loved our show. And we are thankful to them. I have personally received so much love and appreciation for Goli Bua, it feels special.”

But how tough is it to maintain TRP every week? “It’s difficult. There is a lot of competition. I just feel that our show started with a very unique storyline and it shifted according to what the makers felt. We are doing our best to put up a good show,” said Delnaaz Irani.

