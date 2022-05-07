Lock Upp, India’s biggest, most fierce reality show, will witness a befitting mega finale that promises to leave the viewers enthralled with a million-volt shock of non-stop entertainment! With edge-of-the-seat tasks, a tough grilling by the fiery host Kangana Ranaut, and spellbinding performances, the grand finale will exceed expectations and prove why Lock Upp is India’s biggest reality show.

The finalists – Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah will be bringing their A-game as they battle it out to clinch the crown as the undisputed winner of the badass jail! The kaidis will also be paid a visit by some of the locked-out contestants who will change the game completely!

Not just that, there are a ton of exciting performances that the Top 6 Lock Upp finalists will perform. As a special surprise, the queen of Bollywood and the fiery host of the show, Kangana Ranaut, will also be performing a number that will captivate the viewers.

A hand-down hit which made the celebrity contestants in the show a household name, the Lock Upp grand finale titled ‘Aakhri Atyaachaari’ will also see the jailor Karan Kundrra and the warden Tejasswi Prakash put their sizzling chemistry to fire on the stage. A total extravaganza of entertainment, the Aakhri Atyaachaari finale has a ton of surprises in store for the audience, with hints at other Bollywood celebrities showing up to wish the finalists in their run-up to the Lock Upp climax.

The host Kangana Ranaut expresses her joy on the finale day, “Making a debut into hosting with such a unique reality show in itself has been such a huge success.It is really a very special feeling for me and I am overwhelmed by the response the show has received from our country and also across the globe. It’s a great thing that the show has ruled all over the internet since its launch and now this is coming to an end. I would like to send my best wishes to the Top 6 contestants and may the best badass kaidi take the Lock Upp trophy home!”

Catch all the raw, power-packed action unfolding tonight in Lock Upp at 10.30 pm on ALTBalaji and MX Player!

