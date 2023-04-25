Keanu Reeves is among the most beloved actors in Hollywood. From his acting skills to his philanthropy and humble nature, the actor never fails to win hearts. Even Priyanka Chopra Jonas once titled the actor the “nicest guy in Hollywood,” and the reason behind this will win your hearts.

Priyanka’s childhood dream came true when she joined the cast of The Matrix: Resurrections. The movie marked the fourth instalment in Reeves’ sci-fi action thriller film series and saw PeeCee play the role of a grown-up Sati.

The Matrix: Resurrections was the first film that Priyanka Chopra shot after the COVID-19 lockdown. Coming from a six-month break was challenging, and shooting for some sequences was even more difficult for PeeCee. Even though she had a bad day on set, Keanu Reeves calmed her down with his kind words.

While promoting the movie, the Quantico star had a chat with Access as she recalled a tough day from sets. Talking about the same, she revealed that she was able to witness the John Wick star’s kindness. Priyanka revealed that Reeves came to her to give a pep talk and appreciate her efforts. She said, “He came up to me, and he said, ‘that was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a great job, and you should know that.”

The Sky Is Pink star continued, “When you have a day, and you just need someone to tell you that, ‘you were alright, you did it, and you were good’. I think he was very astute, he can read the room well, and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the block in the movie.” Keanu Reeves is indeed the nicest and will never stop impressing us with his kindness.

