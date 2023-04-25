American model and socialite Kendall Jenner is well-known for appearing reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has gradually outgrown her Kardashian image and made her name in the modelling industry. While she is among the top demanded top models, she has faced a fair share of controversies.

Kardashian has been in the news highlights for all the wrong reasons. There had been numerous events where Kendall took the backlash from the media, but we will take you back to when she faced massive criticism after a magazine released images of then 22-year-old modelling an Afro look.

In 2018, Vogue Magazine released some photos as part of a series marking the 15th anniversary of the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund prize, which was originally created in 2003 to support emerging designers by awarding them cash prizes. Kendall Jenner was also featured in the picture series.

For the series, which was captured by Swedish photographer Mikael Jansson, Kendall posed in various ways. However, two images, in particular, have angered social media users. In one, the model is seen posing in a beautiful flowery prairie dress by Brock Collection while sporting an Afro haircut instead of her typically poker-straight locks.

Kendall is seen in the other photo sporting a similar hairstyle and donning a purple Altuzarra dress, black fishnet tights, and ankle boots. Imaan Hammam was posing beside her, wearing a white Rodarte dress, green fishnet tights, and pink sandals.

Hey, Quick Question: Why did 'Vogue' put Kendall Jenner in an Afro instead of hiring a Black model? https://t.co/9OlfRSdNv4 pic.twitter.com/wXpewzMPek — Miss Do Tell (@BogieF) October 22, 2018

Soon after the pictures were shared by the magazine, many netizens questioned the publication’s decision to have Kendall wear the hairstyle instead of hiring a model with a natural Afro. A user commented, “There are other models @voguemagazine you could really get a real Afro model tsk tsk,” while another user wrote, “Does her hair really look like that on a daily basis? Is she African American? Why couldn’t y’all get a girl with a real fro on the cover if y’all wanted a fro so bad? This is not cool at all! It has to stop !”

A third user wrote, “Kendall Jenner seems like a girl who is smart and intelligent enough to know that people were going to have something to say about this look and maybe should’ve chosen a different hairstyle. This situation isn’t about her it’s the message that projects from this image.” Another user commented, “As a black teen growing up in America, this was absolutely hurtful to look at, people keep bringing up that black women wear weaves that are straight. Yeah we wear them because America poisoned black culture with the idea that we need relaxers and to be accepted our hair had to be straight.”

