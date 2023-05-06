The Kerala Story is setting records. Apart from the fact that it is amongst the Top-5 Bollywood openers of 2023, it’s now also the 7th biggest opener ever for a female-centric film. While practically all other films in the Top-10 list are led by actresses who had a good list of hit movies to their name before they arrived with real big openers, The Kerala Story is the only which has a leading lady out there with practically one decent Bollywood grosser of her own to her name [1920] and that too was a decade and a half back (the film released in 2008).

Hence, the superb opening of the film brings back Adah Sharma on the map and how, and this could well be a new beginning to her career. The actress has been quite active on the film scene as well as social media all these years but was waiting for that one major film that would make her presence felt in a big way amongst serious filmmakers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This has happened now with the Kerala Story. In the process, she has joined the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone and Priyanka Chopra.

Here are the first day collections of the Top-10 biggest female-centric films:

Veere Di Wedding – 10.70 crores Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores The Dirty Picture – 9.54 crores Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi – 8.75 crores Dear Zindagi – 8.75 crores Ragini MMS 2 – 8.43 crores The Kerala Story – 8.03 crores Mary Kom – 8 crores Raazi – 7.53 crores Jism 2 – 7.46 crores

Now it has to be seen where does the film land when it comes to the biggest weekend numbers for a female centric film. The ones right at the top are Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Veere Di Wedding, and these are the films that Adah Sharma would be taking on.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified numbers.

Must Read: When Shraddha Kapoor Surprised Her Crew Member & Made Her Birthday Special While Shooting For Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Song ‘Maine Pee Rakhi Hai’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News