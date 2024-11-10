If done right, comic book movies can rake in millions of dollars at the box office, and Venom: The Last Dance has found its audience in China. The film is being loved by the people there and is getting closer to becoming the highest-grossing comic book movie post-COVID in China by beating the local run of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Scroll below for the deets.

The Marvel movie was released in 2023 and was the last by James Gunn in the MCU and the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. It featured the ensemble cast comprising Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, and Sylvester Stallone. It was also nominated at the 96th Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects.

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 collected $358.99 million at the domestic box office and $486.55 million overseas, including China’s $86.95 million. The global collection of the MCU movie was $845.55 million. It is the highest-grossing comic book movie in China. Venom: The Last Dance is all set to take away that title from the MCU movie, and probably during this weekend.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Venom 3 collected a solid $3.5 million over 54K screenings. It registered the second biggest third Saturday post-COVID for comic book movies, only below Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s $4.5 million. Although it dipped 50.7% from last Saturday, it has hit a $79.8 million cume in China. It has earned $235K in pre-sales for the third Sunday and is playing over 60K screenings.

Venom: The Last Dance is eyeing between $6.5 million and $8 million on its 3rd three-day weekend. Since Venom 3 is only $7 million away from surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s collection in China. At the domestic box office, Tom Hardy’s film has crossed the $100 million mark and now stands at $102.51 million; internationally, it has earned $227.45 million. The film collected $329.97 million worldwide so far.

Tom Hardy Led Venom 3 was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Heretic Box Office (North America): Hugh Grant’s Registers 3rd Biggest Opening Day For In A24’s History Of Movies Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News