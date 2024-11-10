Hugh Grant is swaying people away with his performance in Heretic. The horror movie has achieved an amazing feat in the history of A24 movies post-COVID. The Halloween fever is still on, and it might favor psychological horror films as well. Horror films are doing well at cinemas like Smile 2 and Terrifier 3. The opening day numbers of Grant’s film are here, and they are positive for the movie. Scroll below for the deets.

Grant is one of the biggest English actors in Hollywood with an amusing personality. The actor has been working in the films for four decades now. He is known for his charm as a romantic leading man and then transitioned into a character actor. He is also adept in the comic genre. Grant was appreciated for his role as an Oompa Loompa in last year’s blockbuster movie Wonka, led by Timothee Chalamet.

For the uninitiated, Heretic arrived at the theatres this Friday and opened with a bang. Previously, we reported how much the film was collected from the Thursday previews. Now, according to Luiz Fernando’s report, it collected $4.3 million on its opening day, including the $1.2 million gross from Thursday previews. It was released in the US by A24. The movie has reportedly registered the third-biggest opening day in the history of A24.

The movie is only below 2018’s Hereditary, which earned $5.1 million, and Civil War’s $10.8 million, released this year. Heretic has also beaten Thanksgiving and Barbarian’s $3.8 million gross. It is also above Abigail’s $4 million; however, it failed to beat Violent Night and Speak No Evil’s $4.9 million opening days. It is also eyeing a $10 million to $13 million debut weekend. As per Deadline’s prediction, Hugh Grant could even steal the #1 spot from Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance this weekend.

Adding the domestic cume of $4.3 million to its $2.55 million overseas cume, Heretic’s worldwide box office collection stands at $6.86 million. It has also received excellent ratings from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Heretic was released in the US on November 8.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

