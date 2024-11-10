Art the Clown had to be forcefully slowed down by taking away theatres. Terrifier 3 shows no sign of slowing despite multiple releases. It has benefitted not only because of the Halloween season but also because of people’s disinterest in watching the Joker 2 movie. It found its competition in Smile 2 as the horror flick is going head to head with Damien Leone’s film. Scroll below for the deets.

Low-budget movies are the superstars this year, as many films are performing well at the box office. However, the animated feature The Wild Robot is giving tough competition to the other films at the domestic box office. It is consistently maintaining its spot at #2.

Terriefier 3 reportedly lost 794 theatres recently, but there is no stopping it. Luiz Fernando’s report stated the movie collected a modest $411K on its 5th Friday, and it is playing across 1,563 theatres only. It has experienced a drop of 56.4% only from last Friday. The film had a reported budget of $2 million only. It stands at a $52.3 million cume at the domestic box office.

The report also revealed that it is eyeing a solid $1.2 million to $1.5 million on its fifth three-day weekend in the United States. Meanwhile, overseas, the film has grossed $20.99 million, and allied with the domestic cume, Terrifier 3’s global collection has reached $73.24 million. It has collected approximately 36 times more than the production budget and over 26 times more than the making cost in the United States.

In this movie, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. It was released in the theatres on October 11.

